You Might Soon Be Able To Stream Xbox Games Without Game Pass, But With A Catch

Depending on who you ask, the Xbox brand is currently on the ropes. Many gamers have lost faith in Microsoft due to a recent wave of layoffs. But on the other hand, rumors are swirling that future Xbox tech will let you digitize physical games, and you can now play several OG Xbox titles on your PC. You might soon be able to stream Xbox titles for free, assuming you don't mind watching ads.

Microsoft announced it is testing a new service for the Xbox gaming environment: Ad-supported Game Streaming. This experimental feature is an extension of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service that comes with Xbox Game Pass but with one key difference: It's completely free. No subscription fee needed. However, the service includes two notable restrictions. First, you have to watch ads before starting a streaming session (no ads will appear while you're gaming, thankfully), and you only get one hour of playtime. These restrictions are virtually identical to the hoops GeForce Now users must jump through while using the service's free tier.

As previously stated, this feature is in the testing phase and isn't available to the general gaming public. Currently, only Xbox Insiders can stream games with ads. While Microsoft plans to move forward with ad-supported streaming, the company will use feedback from these testers to improve the service. We do not have a timetable for a future rollout, but if you would like to provide your two cents on the service, Microsoft encourages you to visit the Xbox Insider subreddit.