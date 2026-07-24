The EU Just Confirmed A Major Downgrade For Samsung's Z Fold 8 Batteries

At its July 2026 Unpacked event, Samsung announced its latest smartphones and devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. All of these devices sport the company's new silicon-carbon batteries, which, by and large, bring faster charging and higher capacity to the smartphones without adding extra bulk. While the arrival of silicon-carbon in Samsung's newest foldables is no doubt exciting, the news also comes with a downside, unfortunately — something that has now been confirmed by the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database, which helps provide consumers with more energy-related information about the devices they use every day.

Based on the new labels provided by the EPREL, it appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 are all slated to follow in the Galaxy S26's footsteps by only offering a rating of 1,200 battery cycles (via Android Authority). This is substantially less than the 2,000 cycles that the Galaxy S25 series was rated for, and with the new phones moving to silicon-carbon batteries — something the S26 didn't take advantage of — it wouldn't be surprising for people to have questions about why Samsung downgraded the batteries in such a way. For some additional context, both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 were rated for 2,000 cycles.