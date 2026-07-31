What Does The D Symbol Next To A USB Port Mean?

There are many versions of USB ports in use, from standard High-Speed 2.0, usually indicated by the established trident logo, to SuperSpeed — with an "SS" — and USB-C with PD, often indicated by a battery icon. USB symbols or logos tend to be fairly simple. For most USB variations, the standard trident is modified slightly, like adding a "5" or a "20" to tell you the max bandwidth supported, or adding a lightning bolt to signify fast charging. But one symbol that might seem a little odd when you encounter it is the letter "D." The logo is actually the outline of the letter "D" with a small letter "p" inside. It's telling you that the USB port supports DisplayPort Alternative Mode, allowing for video connections, not unlike an HDMI or mini HDMI port.

The USB-C connector, upgraded to great effect for faster transfers and higher power delivery, can do a lot of neat things. Combining several uses into a single port is one of those, so you don't have to keep swapping cables. DisplayPort Alt Mode is an extension of that, basically turning a USB-C port, with the capability, into a DisplayPort so you can use a single cable to connect portable or external monitors with native high-definition audio and video signals. That cable can also charge or power devices, and transfer data at high speeds.

Standard USB-C can only be used to transfer data or charge, so if you're looking to connect an external monitor or display to your devices, the D symbol (or DP symbol, really) is what you want to look for. Thunderbolt, with a lightning bolt symbol, and USB4 ports also support DisplayPort Alt Mode.