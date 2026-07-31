There's A New Way To Stop Scam Texts On Your Android Phone - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There could be many reasons why you're suddenly receiving a bunch of spam text messages or emails you suspect to be scams. You might have entered your contacts on a shady website, your phone number could be public, or your details could have been exposed as part of a data breach. Fortunately, there are many Android apps and features that let you deal with scam messages, including one from NordVPN itself.

This feature is called Message Protection, and it comes with the NordVPN app on Android. With the feature turned on, NordVPN automatically scans incoming SMS and flags potential scam messages or malicious links. It does this by scanning these messages and matching them against its database for malicious links or keywords that scams often use. It also checks the sender's details to see if they've been flagged for any prior suspicious activity, and notifies you if so.

Message Protection isn't turned on by default even if you have a NordVPN subscription. To activate it, you have to open the NordVPN app and then tap on the grid icon in the bottom toolbar to access the Products tab. Here, you can toggle on Message Protection alongside similar options, such as Call Protection.