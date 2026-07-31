5 Disadvantages Of Buying A Pre-Built PC

If anything goes wrong in your OEM pre-built rig, then you are likely at the mercy of the OEM to repair it, unless an authorized third-party center is available. In the case of OEM repairs, sometimes the quoted pricing can be as high as replacing the actual component itself — which happened to me when I had an Acer Predator desktop; my Acer Nvidia RTX 4070 repair cost nearly $1,200 CAD (around $850 in USD) to fix after 13 months of usage (I bought my computer for around $2,000 CAD, translating to about $1,420 USD in late 2023).

Comparing your options, there are no cheaper alternatives to repairs. That's because it usually requires securing those exact components. You can try doing so second-hand, or modifying parts that fit — but you do have to be very technical and precise for that to work. For example, I tried fitting a power supply unit upgrade, but the process was too tricky due to my proprietary motherboard pin configuration.

Plus, upgrading can become tricky due to custom parts because the manufacturer compiles the build in a specified way, and anything adding to it might require changes — such as the used power supply or the motherboard. Moreover, manufacturers typically don't guarantee to have specific old parts in stock if the hardware becomes dated. That also means third-party repair centers, unless OEM-verified, are limited in what they can service you for fixes, especially if those components become damaged. Essentially, you mainly settle with what you have.