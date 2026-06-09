6 Of The Best Gaming PCs You Can Buy For Under $1500

For $1,499.99, the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (ACT1250) is a solid mid-range gaming PC with reasonable specs. This PC comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 16GB of DDR5 running at 5200 MT/s, an RTX 5060 Ti 8GB graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. While the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti is slightly limited in the VRAM department (16GB provides for higher resolutions), it still comfortably manages gaming at 1080p. If you use Multi Frame Generation, you'll also get decent performance at 1440p in a lot of games.

The Intel Core Ultra 265F pairs nicely with the graphics card, as Alienware pairs the same CPU with an RTX 5070 in a different configuration, where it still manages to keep up. In TechPowerUp's review, the 5060 Ti managed 107 FPS on average at 1080p across a wide variety of games, so you can expect performance in the same ballpark.

All these components sit inside a custom Alienware case, which features RGB lighting and an Alienware badge at the front. It features a glass side panel that lets you peer into the PC. Although it comes with a basic CPU air cooler, the 265F does not draw much power, so it is adequate. The only real knock here is the 500W power supply. While it's enough for the current configuration, upgrading to more power-hungry GPUs in the future may be difficult with only 500W of power available.