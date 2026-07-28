The Nintendo GameCube's Iconic Color Was Almost Canceled In The US

When the Nintendo GameCube launched in America on Nov. 18, 2001, it did so with style. Released in a unique purple color as well as black and special edition colors, the shade and design both took people by surprise. There have been some weird products from Nintendo, and a purple console shows the company is on another level when compared to other companies and consoles.

The console was certainly an odd design choice with its included, yet convenient, carrying handle, and striking color. When it premiered at Space World there were even more colors showcased such as purple, black, gold, silver, and electric pink. The original intended color of purple, and the one we got, may have actually never happened due to a bit of controversy from leadership at Nintendo of America. They felt it wasn't going to market well due to its color and that it had an image problem. Former VP of marketing and corporate affairs Perrin Kaplan felt the color was more feminine and not masculine enough. Beth Llewelyn, NOA's former director of corporate communications, felt it wouldn't be taken seriously when compared to the PS2 and Xbox's black consoles.

Ultimately, the purple color was chosen as the main color when it was showcased at E3. The console sold nearly 22 million units during its lifetime, making it among one of Nintendo's lowest selling consoles.