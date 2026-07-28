The Nintendo GameCube's Iconic Color Was Almost Canceled In The US
When the Nintendo GameCube launched in America on Nov. 18, 2001, it did so with style. Released in a unique purple color as well as black and special edition colors, the shade and design both took people by surprise. There have been some weird products from Nintendo, and a purple console shows the company is on another level when compared to other companies and consoles.
The console was certainly an odd design choice with its included, yet convenient, carrying handle, and striking color. When it premiered at Space World there were even more colors showcased such as purple, black, gold, silver, and electric pink. The original intended color of purple, and the one we got, may have actually never happened due to a bit of controversy from leadership at Nintendo of America. They felt it wasn't going to market well due to its color and that it had an image problem. Former VP of marketing and corporate affairs Perrin Kaplan felt the color was more feminine and not masculine enough. Beth Llewelyn, NOA's former director of corporate communications, felt it wouldn't be taken seriously when compared to the PS2 and Xbox's black consoles.
Ultimately, the purple color was chosen as the main color when it was showcased at E3. The console sold nearly 22 million units during its lifetime, making it among one of Nintendo's lowest selling consoles.
The story behind the GameCube design
Back then, consoles including the PS2 and Xbox mainly launched in black editions. Nintendo was in direct competition with both Sony and Microsoft and while having a purple console would help it stand out, the color may have actually harmed sales and the perception of the GameCube. Nintendo's PR believed the odd color wouldn't help the system as most gamers were used to seeing consoles in black colors.
When deciding on the color of the GameCube, it was suggested that purple may not have been the best starting point. Leadership from the Japanese-led Nintendo organization pushed back saying the color would remain the same throughout all markets including Japan, America, and Europe. The pushback was to have the console be silver or black instead of purple as the U.S. market was not used to seeing such a vibrant choice.
The GameCube also included a handle, but those at the company couldn't figure out how to really market its utility. Nintendo has always been about pushing the envelope and its choice to change the color of a system isn't new. It had been marketing various colors and shades to its line of Game Boys since 1998. There was even a purple version as well as green, blue, yellow, and clear purple option. The Game Boy even included a GameCube feature that was decades ahead of its time.
The GameCube has had more than one look
Purple may be the most famous, but throughout the Nintendo GameCube's lifetime, it saw dozens of unique designs and colors. All were able to play the GameCube games, which themselves were a shift from the typical discs used at the time. Instead of the standard-size game disc, the GameCube used 3-inch optical discs that were still large enough to hold up to 1.5 GB of data.
If you wanted a variant GameCube there were other options available, but they were difficult to come by. Instead of the purple model in the U.S., Nintendo made a Jet Black, Pearl White, and Starlight Gold Console. The company even created bundles with games and accessories including a Nintendo GameCube Pokemon XD Bundle, Nintendo GameCube Resident Evil 4 Console, and Nintendo GameCube Donkey Konga Bundle
There was even a Spice Orange version that was only sold in Japan, making it a highly valued item among collectors. A buyer on Reddit claims they spent $160 on the orange option. If you are interested in the classic console from Nintendo, like the purple option, you may end up spending more on it than you would on an old Nintendo Wii, as it can be cheaper than a GameCube.