Your Solar Panels Could Be Losing Most Of Their Power To One Thing You Can Barely See

Installing solar panels at your home is a great way to tap into a renewable source of energy that isn't going away anywhere. Many households are opting for solar, enticed by government incentives and the potential to reduce their monthly energy bill. However, many folks often make a big mistake with solar panels and forget about maintenance after getting them installed and then wonder why their solar setup is suddenly producing less power than what their installer promised them or what they were getting in the early days of the setup. There is one very simple reason why your solar panels aren't as efficient as they are supposed to be – dust.

As solar panels are installed in the open, usually on your rooftop or in a wide-open area, they come in contact with everything that the weather and the surrounding environment have to throw at them. This means dust, dirt, and other grime can quickly accumulate on them, and while it might not seem like a big deal, this accumulation stops sunlight from reaching the panels, resulting in less power generation and potentially impacting how long the solar panels last.