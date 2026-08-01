The Power Symbol Is Everywhere On Tech, But What Does It Actually Mean?

The universal symbol for power on electronics is ubiquitous. It's difficult to imagine a time when it didn't exist, because it's seemingly been around forever. But if you take a moment to look closer at it, as simple as it is — a circle with a line through it — there's really no indication of what the image actually is. What does it mean and where did it come from?

The symbol originated in the 1950s when power switches were used more often than buttons. A switch generally has an "on" and an "off" state. The issue with using those words, however, is that when you're dealing with international markets, language barriers can sometimes get in the way. Rather than use English phrases like on or off, it made more sense to use a logo or symbol everyone can understand. But that doesn't explain where the circle and line came from?

Computers rely on a basic language called binary code, written in 1s and 0s. In binary, 1 usually means "on" or "true," while 0 means "off" or "false." So, taking that definition and adapting it to a universal symbol, the power symbol becomes both a 1 and a 0. The result is what we have now: a circle with a vertical line through it, combining the two binary numbers. It also signifies that the power switch or button can control the system by both powering it up and down. It's a single button for both functions, and the symbol for it is language-agnostic. Power buttons are everywhere and on nearly everything now. There's even a button on portable power banks that's usually a power toggle.