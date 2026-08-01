What Does The Clock Symbol Next To A WhatsApp Message Mean?

Disappearing messages are one of those hidden WhatsApp features everyone should use, so here's how to set them up. For an existing conversation (individual or group), open the chat info, then go to Settings > Privacy > Default message timer and select the duration you prefer. You can also change your personal settings to enable disappearing messages for all new chats by opening the You tab and going to Privacy > Default message timer. Once disappearing messages are set up, you can save individual ones by clicking or long-pressing and selecting Keep.

Saved messages will stay in the chat, and you can view all of them by going to the chat info and clicking on Kept messages. You can also Unkeep a message, but only for the first 25 days after the disappearing message would have expired. By default, everyone in a group chat can change the disappearing message settings. However, group admins have the option of restricting access to admins only. Note that turning on disappearing messages has no impact on anything that's already been sent.

WhatsApp's disappearing messages are a good privacy option, but there are things to keep in mind. Even under the strictest settings, nothing can stop someone from simply taking a screenshot or picture of what you send, and users still have the ability to forward messages that are set to disappear. That's why you shouldn't send any sensitive or personal information, especially in conversations with people you don't know well. WhatsApp has rolled out features to protect users from online scams, but there's no substitute for vigilance.