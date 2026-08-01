4 Pre-Installed Google Pixel Apps You Can Safely Delete

All Pixel phones come loaded with a suite of Google apps right out of the box before you even sign in. For the most part, that's actually a good thing. However, not all apps Google pre-installs on a Pixel stay on your home screen for good, and you may never need them at all. Depending on which version of the phone you purchased, this could be a bad thing for your phone's limited storage.

Fortunately, as with most of the "bloatware" found on smartphones, you can delete them. And, if Google has determined that the app is too important to delete — an unfortunate determination that users have no real control over — then you may even have to settle for just disabling the app. This can still be handy for managing storage, as it will help keep the app from updating and using more of your space.

Whether you've recently picked up the Google Pixel 10 or you're just looking to do some spring cleaning on your device, knowing the apps that you can and can't safely delete can be helpful. In fact, there are a few apps that you might want to delete purely out of principle, or because you already use something else instead. To help narrow down the list, we've put together four pre-installed Pixel apps that users may want to remove or disable as they take back control of their device's storage.