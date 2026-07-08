5 Reasons You Should Switch To YouTube Music

Everything comes with a recurring subscription nowadays. You rarely own a copy of any app, and even free ones have premium versions. Spotify and YouTube Music are both free but lock important features behind their premium tiers, whereas Apple Music only has a paid version.

Not everyone wants to spend extra money each month just to listen to music, which is why it's important to consider which music streaming app has the best free version. Spotify has long been known to be notoriously cruel to its free users. The app used to only allow six skips per hour, and while that restriction has somewhat been relaxed through limited on-demand listening time, other reasons to ditch Spotify still exist. You can't rewind, move forward, or seek a timestamp inside a song, for example. You can't even listen exclusively to songs in your playlists, as Spotify automatically adds recommended songs into your shuffle.

YouTube Music users don't face a lot of these restrictions. You can rewind and seek in songs and videos alike just like you can in normal YouTube, and there's no limit on skips. You also don't get songs added to your playlist, and you can listen to songs in your playlist in order — unlike on Spotify, where you're forced into Smart Shuffle. Additionally, while both apps have ads, YouTube Music's ads are skippable and much shorter. One important thing to consider is that the free version of YouTube Music doesn't let you listen to songs in the background or with the phone screen turned off, unlike Spotify.