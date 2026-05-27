This Google Photos Feature Trains AI On Your Personal Photos - Here's How To Avoid It

Google is increasingly integrating AI features into its services, including Android. These integrations are mainly empowered by Gemini, which is taking over many aspects of the company's ecosystem. If you're a Chrome user, for example, Google silently installed a 4GB AI model on your device for Gemini Nano. If you use Google Photos, you'll want to listen up. Google has also been adding AI features there, with the normal content search replaced by a Gemini-powered version called Ask Photos. It relies on AI to find more relevant images for queries, like when you search for "cars," it will find all library photos featuring cars. It might be useful, but it also means AI is scanning your personal library. That's not the only AI feature in Google Photos, either. AI options are also included in photo editing.

If you don't want the AI features, you can disable them. In the Google Photos app on mobile, tap your profile icon in the top right and go to Photos settings > Preferences > AI Features by Labs or, if you have it, Gemini features in photos. In those sub-menus, disable the features you don't want by turning off the related toggles.

The Google Privacy Hub confirms that data in the Google Photos app is not used for ads and or used to train AI beyond Google Photos. The app does does rely on artificial intelligence to provide customized memories, edits, and creations. It also uses photo and video data, face group labels or names, and additional information about your Google Account.