Study Shows The Harmful Effects Of Giving Smartphones To Kids Under 12
Before the age of smartphones, a cell phone did just the basics of making calls, sending texts, and playing "Snake." Today, they are capable of scrolling through the internet, downloading and using countless apps, and playing games like "Call of Duty." Now, a study shows that children are getting smartphones at such a young age that doing so may be reducing their mental health and making them obese.
The peer-reviewed journal Pediatrics published a study explaining the effects of giving smartphones to kids who are younger than 12. The research showed the psychological effects of giving a smartphone to kids and how it impacted their levels of depression, led to insufficient sleep, and increased the likelihood of them becoming obese. The researchers said they didn't look at or track what the kids did on the smartphones. Instead, they asked the question "does having a smartphone at such a young age have anything to do with health outcomes?" As the study revealed, researchers discovered that younger children were at a greater risk than older participants to sleep more poorly, become obese, and have worse health problems. Many states have banned smartphones in school due to similar health concerns.
The study was conducted at Children's Hospital Philadelphia, the University of California at Berkeley, and Columbia University. More than 10,000 children around the U.S. took part in the study between 2018 and 2020.
The dangers of giving smartphones to kids
The findings are important for any parent or future parents who may be considering giving their child a smartphone before the age of 12. The study compared kids who were given smartphones at a younger age and ones that did not have one at all. The end results show that there is in fact a link between a kid having their own smartphone and mental health issues that come from doing so.
The study showed that kids were at a higher risk of developing several factors, all linked to mental health. There is a 31% chance that 12-year-old kids were at a higher risk of depression compared to kids who did not have a phone. Having a smartphone was linked to a 40% chance of having obesity. Kids who had a smartphone at younger ages were 62% more likely to sleep worse. Sleep is vital for childhood development, and having poor sleep could lead to additional mental health problems for teenagers and younger children.
The research also uncovered that the younger a child was when they received a smartphone, the more likely it was that they would develop obesity, poorer sleep, and an increased chance of mental health issues. Lack of sleep is just one everyday risk of smartphone ownership. The study revealed that 63.3% of the kids involved in the research owned a smartphone, and that the median age of a first phone was 11 years old.
Are there any benefits to giving smartphones to kids?
The study focused on the negatives of a kid having a smartphone, but additional studies have shown there are upsides to doing so. Concordia University, Nebraska summed up some of the research on the effects smartphones had on childhood development in a blog post. Alongside similar discoveries of reduced sleep and signs of mental health related issues, the study uncovered positives to a kid having a smartphone.
Among the most positive outcomes of a child having or owning a personal smartphone is peace of mind for parents. Smartphones allow parents and their kids to be able to contact one another at any time. No matter if it's through a text or actually calling, being able to send a message or make a call can give parents a better sense of security. Kids can also contact emergency services more easily if they have their own smartphone.
The research uncovered by Concordia University revealed that smartphones can lead to more self-sufficiency and digital literacy. Smartphones also provide instant access to the internet and can allow kids a better option to learn and expand their knowledge of using technology and future devices. Smartphones can be a good teaching agent for kids to learn how to self-regulate by setting limits for using the device. Even Apple's CEO says to get off your phone and he's the owner of one of the biggest tech companies around. Ultimately, it's up to parents to decide when they believe it's best for their kid to have a smartphone.