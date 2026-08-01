Study Shows The Harmful Effects Of Giving Smartphones To Kids Under 12

Before the age of smartphones, a cell phone did just the basics of making calls, sending texts, and playing "Snake." Today, they are capable of scrolling through the internet, downloading and using countless apps, and playing games like "Call of Duty." Now, a study shows that children are getting smartphones at such a young age that doing so may be reducing their mental health and making them obese.

The peer-reviewed journal Pediatrics published a study explaining the effects of giving smartphones to kids who are younger than 12. The research showed the psychological effects of giving a smartphone to kids and how it impacted their levels of depression, led to insufficient sleep, and increased the likelihood of them becoming obese. The researchers said they didn't look at or track what the kids did on the smartphones. Instead, they asked the question "does having a smartphone at such a young age have anything to do with health outcomes?" As the study revealed, researchers discovered that younger children were at a greater risk than older participants to sleep more poorly, become obese, and have worse health problems. Many states have banned smartphones in school due to similar health concerns.

The study was conducted at Children's Hospital Philadelphia, the University of California at Berkeley, and Columbia University. More than 10,000 children around the U.S. took part in the study between 2018 and 2020.