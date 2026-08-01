What's The Difference Between Active And Passive Subwoofers?

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There's no denying how important a subwoofer is for your home theater system. It's the type of speaker purchase that could very well make your entire system sound better than ever before, especially when you take the time to pick the right one for your theater layout. But there are two main types of dedicated subwoofers on the market: active and passive. Understanding the differences between them is key, because investing in the wrong type could mean more headaches down the road.

Quite simply, it all boils down to amplification. An active subwoofer contains a built-in amplifier, so you just need to plug it into your AV receiver (AVR) for an audio signal and an AC outlet for power. Here's a quick trick: If you want to quickly confirm you're looking at an active woofer versus a passive unit, see if it comes with a power cord. If it does, you're looking at an active sub. A passive subwoofer, on the other hand, does not have a built-in amp. Instead, you're tasked with providing your own source of power, which means you'll be shopping for a dedicated sub amplifier.

Similar to an active woofer, a passive sub does feature an audio input, so you'll still be able to connect it to your AVR's subwoofer port (it's called an LFE output on most units). Now that you know the difference between the two woofer types, let's unpack why you may want to purchase one over the other.