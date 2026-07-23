How To Get The Best Audio Out Of Your AV Receiver

Once it's all wired up, an AV receiver is the kind of home theater hardware you shouldn't have to think all that much about. Thanks to HDMI-CEC, most systems can be powered using a TV or streaming device remote, which should also let you control the volume and input switching. But there must be more beyond the quick initial setup you went through with your AVR, right? After all, some of these devices cost upwards of $5,000 and can power speakers in multiple rooms of your home or business.

Dual and triple-zone configurations are par for the course when you're looking at midrange and premium AVRs. Those aren't unique audio features, either; they're just an alternative way to use the onboard amplifiers. What we're interested in are the sound optimizations you'll find buried at the bottom of the deepest AVR menus. If you're looking to get the absolute best audio possible out of your AV receiver, you've clicked (or tapped) on the right article.

Getting the most out of your AV receiver, at least as far as audio is concerned, shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. Most of the system tweaks we'll be discussing won't require anything more than your receiver remote, and the only additional products we'll be recommending are HDMI cables, speaker wire, and a subwoofer (but only if or when you can afford one). We also recommend keeping your AVR up to date by installing any firmware updates the manufacturer releases.