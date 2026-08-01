What Does The VoWiFi Symbol On Your Phone Mean?

One of the smartphone features that users may take for granted is the ability to make calls even in places with poor cellular coverage, like an apartment building or a large office, thanks to a reliable Wi-Fi network. This is possible because of a feature called "voice over Wi-Fi" or "Wi-Fi calling" that is available on iPhone and Android devices, with a few important caveats: The carrier has to support VoWiFi (an acronym you may see on your handset in the status bar) and the user has to enable the feature on a supported smartphone. If you see the VoWiFi symbol on your device or the word "Wi-Fi" next to the name of your carrier, it means those two conditions are met and you can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi networks when cellular coverage is spotty and a Wi-Fi network is in reach. Depending on your carrier, SMS support may also be available.

Even without VoWiFi enabled, it's likely that most people have used an internet connection for voice calls. In that scenario, they may have used the Voice over IP (VoIP) functionality that some chat apps offer. For example, FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and other mobile apps offer support for voice calls over an internet connection. That internet connection can be a Wi-Fi network or the carrier's cellular network. However, when someone uses a third-party app to call their friends and family instead of the default Phone app, there's no symbol at the top of the handset.

The VoWiFi indicator is helpful when users need to be able to make calls reliably, regardless of the strength of their cellular signal. The symbol shows that the feature is available, and that calls (and potentially texts) are going through the Wi-Fi internet connection.