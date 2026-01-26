The Reason Why Android Phones Are Cheaper Than iPhones

An unusual event that happened in London last year helps explain why iPhones are more expensive than Android phones and why Apple sells more iPhones than any Android vendor. Smartphone thieves returned an Android phone to its owner when they realized the device wasn't an iPhone. They know the same thing everybody else does: The iPhone is a highly coveted device that retains its value better than Android handsets. A used iPhone, if criminals can unlock the stolen handset, may sell for more than a same-year used Android device. That type of behavior from criminals reflects the general consumer's interest. After nearly 20 years of smartphone innovation and the original iPhone launch, the iPhone is more appealing than Android.

In 2007, Apple released the first iPhone, a smartphone featuring a touch-screen display and no physical keyboard. Soon after that, everyone in the industry pivoted to touch interfaces, including Google. While Apple kept refining the iPhone and owning more aspects of its development, including software and certain hardware components, Google focused on turning Android into an operating system available for free to smartphone companies.

Both platforms have evolved similarly since then. Android phones and iPhones will offer similar hardware performance and software features. Each can run the same apps and games, though Apple devices routinely get preferential treatment from developers, who create iPhone apps before Android. Android can't keep up with Apple in consumer interest, as many iPhone owners remain loyal to the brand and are unlikely to switch to Android. That allows Apple to keep iPhone prices high and even increase its average selling price. As for Android vendors, they're competing against the iPhone and also other Android brands.