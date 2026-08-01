3 Disadvantages Of Wirelessly Charging Your Phone

Wireless charging has been a part of smartphones for years now, but there's still something cool and futuristic about laying your phone on a surface to power it up without needing a cable. Their ease of use and sleek designs can be appealing to those who are tired of fiddling with cords that frequently get lost, tangled, and (if they're cheap) wear out quickly. You can even get wireless power banks that give you an easy way to charge your phone on the go without needing to carry around a cable.

However, there are some clear downsides to wireless chargers, even if claims that they're unsafe to use and fry your phone's battery are false or overblown. That's not to say you should avoid wireless charging altogether, but it's far too soon to toss your USB-C cords. Good wireless chargers are more expensive than traditional ones, so it's good to understand the cons before you invest in one.