The Easiest Way To Test Your Windows Laptop's Battery Health

You can start the test by selecting Windows PowerShell or Command Prompt. Before opening the program, right-click to choose "Run as Administrator." In Windows PowerShell (the regular version, not the x86 one) or Command Prompt, enter "powercfg /batteryreport /output "C:battery-report.html" (remove the quotation marks). Now navigate to your C: Drive through File Explorer; the directory should be C:UsersYourUsernamebattery-report.html, or you can search for "battery-report.html" using the search bar in the top-right of File Explorer.

Once you find the HTML file, double-click to open it; the file should contain the device name, system product name, OS build, platform, and report time. The report breaks down your usage, including start time, state, source, and capacity. Scrolling down should also show you a graph of battery drain — though if you keep your laptop perpetually plugged in, it may stay blank since you are sitting at 100% for the seven days it takes to measure.

The usage history is a log for times when you are using the battery. While it's charging, that doesn't tell you the whole picture for your battery health; what you ideally want to pay attention to is the current capacity versus the one shown in the history when the device was manufactured. The more often you charge and drain your device, the battery capacity eventually diminishes — so if you have had your laptop for over two years, and it remains at around 85%, then your battery is healthy — some laptops drop only around 5% to 10% each year depending on temperature and charge storage. At the end of the report, you'll also find details on battery life in hours and minutes, based on timestamps that show battery drain.