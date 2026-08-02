4 Cheaper Alternatives To Expensive Smart Home Sensors

If you're willing to get creative, there are a ton of awesome smart home automations you can try with a motion sensor or something simple like it. Knowing that versatility, it's hard to believe in this day and age that IKEA has a $10 wireless motion sensor. For that price, you get a device that runs on two AAA batteries and is Matter compatible. IKEA markets it as a tool to automate your smart lights — the idea is that you walk by and it turns on the lights you need to see around you. But the Myggspray can also be used, through Matter, to trigger or control a variety of other events. You'll have to write your own automations using the Matter system, though, if you're using it for anything other than IKEA's intended purpose, which is controlling the brand's lighting and smart home ecosystem.

Setting up this gadget as a motion sensor for lighting is fairly easy if that's all you want to do, though some users have voiced difficulties getting it to initially pair with their smart home setups. That said, it's a low-cost option, has a lot of potential, and the reviews are decent: it has a 3.2-star-out-of-5 score with over 300 reviews on the IKEA site. While not super positive, that's not a terrible rap for something so cheap, especially if you can get it to work for what you want. You just might have to throw in a bit of elbow grease of your own.