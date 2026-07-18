10 Smart Home Automations Every Homeowner Should Try

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A smart home can make your life so much easier, once you allow it to. It's cool to control the tech in your house with your phone, but automation is the real game in town. With a little technical know-how, you can make your advanced devices work in line with your schedule, interacting with each other to enhance the level of convenience and comfort you enjoy. The possibilities are endless — you can use sensors to trigger complicated commands, set up virtual boundaries with geofencing to decide how your smart home tech reacts based on where you are, use IFTTT (If This, Then That) applets to facilitate communication between two or more devices, and utilize good old-fashioned schedules to automate your smart home tech.

What can you achieve with all of this tech? Well, for starters, if you love watching TV and want to unlock the perfect home cinema experience, then you could configure your lights to dim and the smart curtains to shut whenever you turn on the device. You could also schedule your smart vacuums to sweep the house when you're not around. There's plenty of automations that are perfect for smart home enthusiasts to try, and we'll explain a small selection of them here.