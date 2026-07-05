8 Smart Home Settings You'll Wish You Changed Before Your Trip

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The sheer number of conveniences you can unlock after turning your house into a smart home is immense. Sure, you may have to spend a pretty penny to purchase new smart appliances and replace existing fixtures, but the advantages will be clear in no time and justify the cost of all this tech. Using your smart lights in creative ways or turning your kitchen into a smart hub that requires little to no monitoring is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the many ways smart homes can make your life easier.

One of the biggest perks of a smart home that will entice anyone concerned with their house's security is its ability to deter burglars and other ne'er-do-wells from breaking in. There are so many unique features and automations across the bulk of smart home tech available for consumers that you won't even have to worry about your home becoming a prime target for thieves when you're on vacation. Imagine "Home Alone", but instead of leaving your child behind to ward off these burglars, all you have to do is tweak some settings to ward off thieves without wrecking your entire house in the process.

Anyone going on vacation should definitely take a deep dive into their smart home's settings to figure out how to optimize power usage and ensure their house doesn't suffer any permanent damage while they're away. These prudent measures will go a long way toward making your time off worry- and stress-free.