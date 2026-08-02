5 Cheap Ways Homeowners Upgrade Their Household Tech

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"Household tech" and "cheap" don't usually go together in the same sentence. After all, when you think of tech for your home, your first thoughts are probably the big appliances — your fridge, oven, dishwasher, and washing machine. Beyond these essentials, there is other everyday household tech that is not only affordable — like vibration sensors and touchless soap dispensers — but that can make your daily routine quicker and more convenient.

Yes, even today, you can easily find a range of household devices that won't set you back thousands of dollars. For instance, Ikea offers some cheap smart home devices for under $10. Brands like Tapo and Etekcity also feature a lineup of household tech upgrades like a security camera and kitchen scale that won't break the bank. Upgrading your home with modern tech doesn't necessarily require deep pockets. If you're planning to go this route, here are five ways homeowners have upgraded their space with handy devices while sticking to a budget of $100 and under.