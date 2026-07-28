Moto Buds 2 Plus Review: Solid, Well-Priced Buds

Motorola has been quietly building out its audio lineup for a few years now, and the Moto Buds 2 Plus are the latest model. Released in 2026 as the successor to the Moto Buds+, these are mid-priced, true wireless earbuds with a "Sound by Bose" badge on the case, Pantone-certified colors, and a series of AI features that tie into Motorola's phones.

The Moto Buds 2 Plus launched at around $149, which puts them in a strange spot — below flagships like the AirPods Pro 3 and Sony WF-1000XM6 but above a flood of sub-$70 budget buds from the likes of CMF, Realme, and boAt. Essentially, they're in direct competition with premium options from the likes of Nothing.

And that's a crowded space to be in. There are more wireless earbuds out there right now than anyone could reasonably keep track of, and they're not all created equal. So, do the Moto Buds 2 Plus actually earn their place in that middle ground? I've been testing them for a while to find out.