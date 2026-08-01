Flip Phones Are Making A Comeback – And Gen Z Is Leading The Charge

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The smartphone is among the most significant innovations in human history. With these pocket-sized devices, users can access or purchase nearly any song, book, movie, or television show ever created. Together with the mobile app ecosystem, which Apple helped pioneer, the smartphone has changed how people communicate, shop, travel, bank, and even date. However, the very things that make smartphones so engaging and useful are also what make them so addictive.

Today, smartphones bombard users with perpetual streams of alerts and notifications. By offering an endless well of entertainment, social media apps like Instagram and TikTok often keep users glued to their devices for hours on end — but studies have shown that extensive social media use can negatively impact one's mental health. One 2020 report published in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science found that social media use demonstrably increases "exposure to harm, social isolation, depressive symptoms, and bullying." Furthermore, a later 2025 report published by Pew Research Center found that 45% of adolescents believe they spend too much time using social media.

Consequently, folks in Generation Z are trading their Androids and iPhones for new minimalist flip phones that still enable them to call and text friends, but without the temptation of being hooked on their devices for countless hours. Without instant social media access, users are less likely to spend as much time scrolling through omnipresent "brain rot," which Merriam-Webster defines as "mindless digital content." It should come as no surprise, then, that many people who use flip phones as their primary device report feeling happier and less anxious compared to when they used smartphones. Consequently, the trend of Gen Zers gravitating towards flip phones has been growing over the past several years.