YouTube Premium Is Getting Peacock, But Shows And Movies Will Come With Ads

YouTube and NBCUniversal have announced a new multi-year partnership that will bring Peacock into YouTube's Premium subscription, with eligible subscribers in the U.S. gaining access to Peacock Premium at no extra cost early next year. NBCUniversal is calling it Peacock's biggest wholesale distribution deal to date, and it's easy to see why the company is excited, since it hands Peacock instant access to more than 325 million subscribers who are already paying for YouTube Premium. Considering Peacock is only sporting around 46 million subscribers as of recent data, that's a huge jump in the amount of people that might view the company's content.

And while the news might be intriguing to those who have been eyeing Peacock, there are a few important details you'll want to be aware of. For starters, the version of Peacock arriving on YouTube Premium is the company's ad-supported tier, which means shows and movies from Peacock will still come with commercial breaks. YouTube content will remain ad-free, but depending on how YouTube bundles everything together in the app and on the webpage, it might be difficult to tell what's what. We'll know more about that once YouTube official reveals more details.