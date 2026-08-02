What Does 'T' Mean On OnePlus Phones?

It's common for phone manufacturers to confuse consumers with weird naming schemes. Case in point: the OnePlus 15T. What's the catch with this model? What does the 'T' stand for, and how does this particular model differ from the mainline OnePlus 15?

The short answer is, the 'T' marks off-shoot models of the standard OnePlus line. In the mid-2010s, the company decided to adopt this particular letter because it's a play on the manufacturer's name: one plus S equals T. Confusing, sure, but also a good way to stand out. Consider this: one of the biggest downsides of getting a OnePlus phone is that its OxygenOS is trying a bit too hard to be a "poor man's" iOS (and many people complain about the design leaning a bit too much on Apple). It seemed to be a pet peeve back in the day too, as the lettering was likely a way to avoid referencing Apple, which already assigned the 's' differentiator to its upgraded iPhones.

Today, OnePlus T phones are like a scaled-back version of the flagship. For instance, the OnePlus 13T sported a small form factor that resembled devices from a bygone era of pocket-friendly phones. Same with the OnePlus 15T. It features a 6.32-inch screen (compared to 6.78 inches on the mainline OnePlus 15), lacks one camera and has a few other design changes that lower the price quite a bit.