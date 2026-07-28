New Lawsuit From Tesla Manager Calls Self-Driving EVs 'Rolling Hazards'

Despite asking for support from higher-ups, eventually, it led to a collision, Medrano was the sole manager for an oversized, around-the-clock team of drivers. As such, he was the emergency response operator following one of the test vehicles being sideswiped by another vehicle at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Exhausted and burnt out he doesn't remember the call or the discussions that occurred, and due to the ensuing circumstances, he was later terminated on May 1, 2025.

Claiming "unlawful retaliation," Medrano is suing for reinstatement, as well as lost pay, lost benefits, emotional and financial distress, and costs of litigation. The pretrial conference is scheduled for November 19, 2026. At that time the judge and involved attorneys will discuss the next steps in the case and whether or not it will move forward.

It's worth noting that between 2016 and 2021, Consumer Reports ranked Tesla as the least reliable used car brand long term, but that has steadily improved over time. Both in regard to reliability and the features offered. Tesla maintains a tracker that shares how many full self-driving miles its vehicles have traveled — under supervision — which is currently over 12 billion and counting. Moreover, Tesla's new electric semi-truck tech is set to help improve driver safety on icy roads.