Tesla's New Electric Semi Truck Tech Could Save Drivers On Icy Roads

Winter driving is extremely dangerous. You need to make sure you don't get stuck in the snow, and even when the roads are seemingly clear, an errant patch of ice can make you spin out of control. While plenty of manufacturers sell EVs ideal for driving in winter and snowy conditions, Tesla wants to add its semi truck to that list.

Recently, the head of Tesla's semi program, Dan Priestley, posted a video on his X/Twitter account demonstrating Tesla's Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) functionality. In the video, a Tesla Semi drives over a huge patch of icy road while lugging a trailer. The trailer swerves dangerously to and fro, but the cab remains mostly stable. Oh, and Priestley clarifies that during the test, the trailer was weighed down with concrete blocks and steel bars, all to provide a low center of gravity.

According to Priestley, the VDC's secret sauce is its "high resolution sensing and precise multi-motor controls," which were developed in-house. This system constantly monitors factors such as wheel speed and angle, and individually applies different torque and brake settings to each wheel as needed. Priestley claims that the VDC delivers improved stability during winter driving conditions.