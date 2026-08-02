5 Secure Password Managers You Should Try Instead Of Google Password Manager

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One thing that makes password managers indispensable is that they allow you to store all your passwords conveniently in one place, and you can access them on different platforms at any time using just one master password. Using a password manager means you can have strong and unique passwords for every website or app that you use, because you don't have to remember every login. This reduces the risk of reusing passwords or creating easy-to-guess common passwords that are more susceptible to compromise.

Google's Password Manager is a great option to consider, as it has some essential features you expect from a password manager, like secure storage, auto-fill, password generation, cross-device sync, and data breach reports. If you have an Android phone, it's already built into the system, and you might even think you don't need a third-party password manager. However, Google's Password Manager isn't the best for everyone since it's tied to your Google account, which can be a dealbreaker for some. Besides, it lacks advanced features offered by many dedicated password managers. As a result, you shouldn't settle for Google's option when better alternatives exist.

We've done extensive research to find the best Google Password Manager alternatives that you should try. After checking the available options, we've selected five that are secure and offer all the essential features you expect from a password manager and then some. Check our methodology section at the end of the article if you need more details about our selection process.