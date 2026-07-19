5 Of The Best Free Cloud Storage Options
Although limited, there are several free cloud storage options today. Even though these services offer far less storage than Google Drive's paid plans, which can offer more than 1 TB, they still help many users. Phone or computer storage can suffer problems when you least expect them, a common mistake that could cost you all your data, leading to important photos and files disappearing with nothing you can do.
Even if you don't have the same freedom to upload everything to the cloud with these free services, they still help, just by being free. These are good options for users who don't need to store many files or who just need an extra layer of security for a few documents, photos or smaller backups, making them great alternatives if you're looking for an option without a subscription.
Google Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud are some of the best-known options, but not the only ones. There are many other services with different features, like privacy features, easy syncing, or even just having more space to start with. So, we have selected the options that are worth trying for users interested in these free services.
MEGA
Among cloud storage services that offer free storage, few are as generous as MEGA, one of the cheapest alternatives to Google One. The 20GB the service offers even beats Google Drive, for example, but this extra space comes with some rarely discussed limitations, since it also includes a dynamic bandwidth limit. In practice, your ability to transfer files can vary widely depending on network usage at that moment.
In addition, if you use the free plan not only to save your files but also to share them with several people, MEGA can block new downloads until the quota renews. This often happens if you send the link to a large file to several people at the same time, or if you try to download a lot of files as well, and restoration can take a few hours. So, users need to pay attention to this issue to avoid surprises later.
That way, MEGA ends up being a better alternative for anyone who wants a place to keep a personal file backup than to share files with other people. In addition, the service offers good privacy and the option to subscribe for more space. Plans can even reach up to 20TB for users.
pCloud
pCloud only offers 10GB of storage, which isn't as generous as MEGA, but it has a much better user experience and is one of the best alternatives users swear by. The built-in media player lets you listen to music or watch videos straight from the cloud, without needing to transfer them to your PC or phone first. In addition, you can upload files of any size, making it great for storing important files.
One important detail is that the free 10GB does not work right away. When creating an account, the user gets only 2GB of storage and can unlock more by completing goals such as verifying their email, uploading files to the cloud, and downloading the mobile and desktop versions. Inviting up to 3 friends also unlocks the extra space, helping you reach the promised 10GB.
pCloud's privacy is also a little more limited than that of other services. End-to-end encryption, for example, is not available on the free plan, since pCloud sells it separately through pCloud Encrypton. In return, this service offers some Lifetime options with a one-time payment.
Filen
For those who value privacy more, Filen is an excellent, lesser-known cloud storage alternative that offers 10GB of free storage. It is an open-source project protected by European Union privacy laws, which tend to be strict. So, even though it is free, the service offers zero-knowledge encryption to users at no extra cost. Not even the company itself can access the content of your files, something some companies only offer in premium plans.
But Filen is also a relatively new service on the market, so it lacks some basic features that many users consider essential. You cannot, for example, edit documents directly through the browser inside the service itself. So, if you want a free service to use to work, this might not be the best option available for you.
At the same time, Filen also stands out in paid plans, since it usually offers lower prices, though most lifetime options were discontinued in late 2025. In addition, if you sign up through a referral link and invite up to 3 friends, you can turn those 10GB into 50GB, which significantly expands the service's free storage.
MediaFire
At first, MediaFire offers users 10GB of storage, which is already a good amount, but the company also lets users expand it to up to 50GB. However, much of that extra space, 39GB, comes from inviting new people to sign up for the service through a Referral Link. In other words, you need to convince many people to reach that mark.
The remaining 1GB comes from smaller tasks, such as connecting to the service and posting about it on X, as well as installing the mobile app. Although this space never expires, the process takes some work, but it can help anyone who wants plenty of free storage and is willing to complete it.
Although it does not sync with PC and requires users to handle all files manually, it works well for users who want more space than the traditional 5GB offered by other services. To share a file, just send the link to the person, and they can download it without needing to create an account. The only problem is that the download page usually comes full of ads, which can confuse anyone not used to the interface.
Proton Drive
Also owned by the same team that created Proton Mail, Proton Drive's encrypted cloud storage is another strong choice for anyone who prioritizes how their data is handled. The service includes end-to-end encryption and open-source code, and operates under Switzerland's law, which places a strong emphasis on privacy. This makes it a solid option for users who prioritize this over extra storage space, but that level of protection comes at a cost, since download and upload speeds tend to be slower due to where the servers are located and how the encryption works.
In addition, Proton Drive offers only 2GB in its free option, but you can upgrade to 5GB, which may not be enough if you want to store many photos, videos, or large files. For that reason, it works better for those who need to protect sensitive documents, personal files, or smaller backups with more control. If you're interested in other Proton services, such as mail or VPN, the paid plan can help you keep everything in the same ecosystem.
How we chose the best free cloud storage options
To choose the products on this list, we first avoided the most obvious and well-known options, such as Google Drive or OneDrive, since the idea was to show lesser-known alternatives that deserve attention. We also evaluated each service by the storage it offers, even though few offer more than 5 GB. Data privacy also mattered, with some services offering zero-knowledge even on the free plan, which is rare.
MediaFire and Filen deserve extra attention, since they start with acceptable storage and you can expand it through extra steps, which can help. It is worth remembering that each of these options also serves different user profiles, with one valuing sharing between people, while others prioritize a personal backup experience. For that reason, we also considered what each service can offer beyond the free plan, such as affordable pricing or lifetime options, in case the user wants to expand storage in the future.