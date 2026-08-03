This Overlooked '70s Sci-Fi Movie Spawned An Equally Underappreciated TV Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of the best sci-fi films ever made warn us about the threat of artificial intelligence. "The Terminator" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" are among the more popular ones. Less is said about 1976's "Logan's Run," Michael Anderson's underappreciated dystopian thriller that paved the way for an unsung television series of the same name. Given that the movie is rarely discussed nowadays, it's unsurprising that the TV spin-off has also disappeared into the ether — and that shouldn't be the case.

Based on William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson's novel of the same name, "Logan's Run" tells the story of the City of Domes, a supercomputer-controled authoritarian state where citizens live in hedonistic bliss. Sounds decent, right? Well, there's a catch: everyone must die when they turn 30 to keep the population under control. But some people want longer lives, causing them to go on the run in search of a safe haven known as Sanctuary — if they can survive the City of Domes' Sandmen.

The "Logan's Run" TV series follows the film's main characters, Logan 5 and Jessica 6, as they go on the run, with actors Gregory Harrison and Heather Menzies replacing Michael York and Jenny Agutter, respectively. The show also boasts a similar premise to the movie, but it contains enough original ideas to make it stand out.