Are TV And Phone OLED Screens The Same? The Key Differences Explained

The state of electronic display technology has progressed to the point where most people will see at least one OLED screen while out and about in their daily lives. They're used for advertisements, wayfinding signage, or even informational displays. You might be curmudgeonly or choosy enough to stick with an LCD panel at home, but if you own a moderately-priced smartphone from the past few years, even you can't avoid those organic light-emitting diodes.

We're at a point in time when you won't find giant glaring differences between the OLED displays of the average smartphone and TV. Quantum dots have made a big difference in the large-panel category, though. Tons of research has been poured into these dots, but it hasn't been enough to bring QD-OLED technology down from 80-inch panels to six-inch ones. Still, the tinkering goes on, and a recent development out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Samsung could bring us that much closer to all-around better screens.