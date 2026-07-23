If Apple's Foldable iPhone Looks Like The Galaxy Z Fold 8, It's Dead On Arrival

Samsung held its traditional Unpacked event to reveal not only updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it also introduced an all-new foldable model that looks a lot like what Apple might introduce this September. Samsung upgraded what used to be the Fold 7 to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which takes even more features from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Meanwhile, the new entry-level foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, now has an outer 5.5-inch display in a 10:16 aspect ratio, and when unfolded, it features a 7.6-inch screen with a 4:3 ratio, like old tube TVs used to have — this format is what Apple is expected to unveil as its first foldable.

Samsung says that this product has been "reimagined" for users who want a foldable that feels "natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery," as the display ratios have been designed around "the way people naturally consume content throughout the day." The company also says this format offers "a more immersive experience whether users are browsing, watching, reading, or gaming."

From what I've seen from media and influencers' hands-on and first experiences, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 doesn't solve current issues, and it only creates solutions for problems most people don't have. Even with premium specs, this is not a productivity device–however, it could be your favorite, expensive new Kindle.