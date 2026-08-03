5 Disadvantages Of Nuclear Energy (And Why AI Might Make Them Harder To Ignore)

As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers continue to increase, finding ways to generate the power required to meet their needs is a significant challenge. In a recent report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says data center electricity usage worldwide is expected to double from 2025 to 2030. AI's power use is expected to triple in that same time frame. To meet this expanding demand for energy, new nuclear energy options are in the works.

Can nuclear energy be used for AI in a safe manner, and is nuclear power 100% clean? Creating nuclear power involves capturing the energy created when splitting the nucleus of the atom inside a reactor and using it to produce steam that turns turbines and generate electricity. It's considered energy with a small carbon footprint.

However, the public's perception of the safety of reactors and concerns over how to dispose of the waste byproduct essentially stopped construction of new plants in the United States between 1977 and 2013. The new need for power for AI and data centers has spurred big tech companies to suggest developing nuclear energy facilities once again to help meet the demand. Federal government plans were introduced in 2025 that aim to create four times as much nuclear energy capacity in the United States by 2050. With a renewed spotlight on nuclear power plants, though, some of the long-standing concerns over generating power this way could make the potential dangers of nuclear waste created during power generation much harder to ignore.