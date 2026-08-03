5 Of The Most Common TP-Link Router Problems And How To Fix Them

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TP-Link is a regular face in the Wi-Fi router business, offering a variety of different routers and router-adjacent devices like mesh systems, range extenders, and access points. Generally, TP-Link's routers are fairly reliable, and one of its routers is rated higher on Amazon than routers from Netgear or Eero. Of course, no product is perfect, and TP-Link's routers have been known to exhibit occasional problems, such as unstable connections or suboptimal Wi-Fi range.

The good news is that these kinds of problems are not exclusive to TP-Link routers, but rather to routers as a whole. Since they're fairly common problems, most of them have straightforward, common-sense solutions, whether it's tweaking your router's settings, upgrading it with additional hardware like a mesh system, using physical connections where possible, or taking more creative approaches like incorporating smart plugs into your router setup. If you're experiencing any of the following issues with your TP-Link router, try these solutions before you start shopping for a replacement.