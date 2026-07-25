Not Netgear, Not Eero: This Router Is The Top Seller On Amazon

TP-Link ranks as the best wi-fi router brand based on user reviews. It's plain to see how popular TP-Link routers are with one look at Amazon's Best Sellers in Computer Routers page. Amazon updates its Best Sellers lists very frequently, but it's common to see as many as four TP-Link products in the top 10; they even dominate the top three from time to time.

The main question users have is whether TP-Link routers are still safe after the FCC ban. In 2026, the Federal Communications Commission banned foreign routers. This has the potential to impact products made by TP-Link. However, TP-Link has assured its customers that the FCC action does not impact existing routers. The company is also actively pursuing conditional approval from the FCC so that future products can also be released and supported in the U.S.

Ultimately, TP-Link remains a major brand worth considering if you want to switch over from the likes of Netgear. Their popularity stems from value. One customer review from a verified purchaser on Amazon described the TP-Link AX1800 as "a reliable router that offers excellent value for the price," and that's even more true if you manage to snag it during a sale. Of course, if you're looking for something even more affordable, there are other cheap routers on Amazon that users swear by.