What Does Each Google Maps Traffic Color Mean?

Although it can be plagued by a handful of common issues, Google Maps is an incredibly useful navigation app for getting you directions and route guidance. Over the years, a number of iterations have improved the user interface and approachability, and Google Maps has also seen a number of great new features added just this year, including traffic intelligence and predictive routing. There are a bunch of hidden Google Maps features that can make your trips better, but one of the clearest features is the rainbow of colors the app uses to indicate traffic density.

On top of the handful of visual indicators to let users easily see if the map contains is a surface road, highway, underground tunnel, or railway, Google Maps also uses specific colors to show drivers if there is traffic along their desired destination. This high-contrast palette of colors that quickly indicates exactly how much of a delay drivers can expect, and offers alternative routes, when possible, to circumvent the traffic congestion.