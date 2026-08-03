Repainted Los Angeles Streets Are Having A Big Effect On Local Heatwaves

Summer heatwaves are unfortunately becoming the new normal, and people are desperate to beat the heat any way they can. In the U.S., citizens are using emergency energy backups. Meanwhile, China is utilizing rooftop rain to cool areas by up to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. However, another solution might reside in streets and a branch of physics known as thermodynamics. For the past several years, Los Angeles has been painting pavements with a special "solar-reflective coating" that reflects infrared light, thus keeping heat absorption to a minimum. The project began in 2017, but the city only started installing "cool pavement," as it's called, in 2021.

While streets have been the main recipients, the bureau behind the project, StreetsLA, hasn't ignored other popular and oft-frequented locations that rely on pavement, including parking lots and basketball courts. Since cool pavement reflects infrared radiation, one might assume that the name is ironic and it would have the opposite effect, but the science behind cool pavement states that the process cools ambient temperatures between 1.5 and 3.5 degrees, depending on the heat.

In 2024, a study on the effects of cool pavement in Pacoima, California, was published in Environmental Research Communications with results showing that the air above the pavement was anywhere between 0.12 and 1.21 degrees Celsius cooler (0.22 to 2.18 degrees Fahrenheit) during regular sunny, non-heatwave days. And those weren't the only benefits. The study also showed that cool pavement made surrounding areas warm up more slowly and cool down faster.