Why Haven't Foldable Phones Gotten Cheaper After 8 Years?

Foldable phones have improved a lot since the first Galaxy Fold launched in 2019 –especially the best foldables – but these phones still live in a premium price bracket because the core parts of the product remain expensive to manufacture. The biggest drivers of cost are the multiple, flexible, large displays, the hinge system, and the extra engineering needed to make both survive repeated folding without ruining the user experience (alongside all the other features exclusive to foldable phones).

The display alone makes foldables harder to price like ordinary smartphones. A foldable phone usually needs not just one screen, but a larger flexible main panel plus a cover display alongside that inner screen, which are more complex and costly to produce than the glass panels used in standard slab phones. The hinge is the other major expense. Foldable phones have to fold smoothly, stay aligned, resist wear, and often support dust- and water-resistant designs, which pushes manufacturers toward intricate custom hardware and more testing. That complexity also raises repair costs, which matters to buyers and to brands that have to support the device after launch.

Memory prices have been a huge driver as well, with the sharp rise in DRAM and NAND costs pushing foldable makers to raise prices or trim specs, while tariffs add extra pressure by increasing import and manufacturing costs. High demand — especially from AI data centers competing for the same memory supply — plus strong interest in premium foldables, have both worked to keep supply tight and raise the prices of foldables further.