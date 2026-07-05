9 Features Exclusive To Foldable Phones

As simple as this may sound, many people will appreciate how most foldable phones let you switch between smaller and larger displays without a hitch. On both clamshell and book-style foldables, using an app on the smaller screen and unfolding the phone means the app transitions to a full-screen display on the main screen ... well, assuming glitches don't cause the app to crash.

When it comes to the inverse — that is, folding your device — there's a bit of trickery involved here. Usually, your device will register this action as you locking the phone. To circumvent this on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, head over to the "Display" section in your device's settings and select "Continue apps on cover screen." From here, select the apps you want to keep on screen even after you fold the screen. The Pixel Fold has an elegant solution to this — if you fold the device while using the app, you can swipe up on the cover screen to avoid the locking action and continue using the app.

This inverse app continuity is more limited on clamshell phones. On the Motorola Razr foldables, you can still enjoy this feature by tapping on "External display" in your phone's settings. From here, the steps are similar to those of the Galaxy Z Fold — select the app you want to run on the external display and choose between "Manual transition" or "Auto transition." The former lets you slide the app's icon on the cover screen to bring it up, while the latter turns this into an automatic function. Unfortunately, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, it seems that this feature is completely absent, which is a bit of a bummer.