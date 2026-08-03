Waze's Motorcycle Mode Can Help Keep Riders Safe

Besides motorcycle mode, the latest Waze app update also brings personalized navigation, which suggests routes based on your past trips while still considering Waze's broader data on traffic patterns. For example, if Waze learns that you prefer driving on highways instead of local roads, it'll try to suggest such a route first. The personalized routes feature is rolling out now for everyone, but you can turn it off it if it's not for you.

Another neat addition is "less chatty" mode, available now. This comes in useful when you're listening to the radio, a podcast, or just chilling to your favorite music tracks, by cutting back on voice prompts and keeping them short. But don't fret — you'll still receive important navigation reminders, along with alerts for any approaching hazards.

And there's more. While Waze's AI-powered conversational reporting feature already uses Google's Gemini AI to let you report slowdowns and the like using natural speech, it can now be used to suggest map changes, too. Any changes that you report, using natural phrasing like, "There's a new set of lights here," will be verified by local map editors before being added to the map. Finally, Waze now lets you find places using a quick voice chat. Ask questions like, "Find me a gas station that's open now," or, "Find parking close to the library," and Waze will present you with the best choices for which you can then use to ask for directions. This feature is currently available for the Waze beta community and will hopefully arrive for everyone soon. Considering Waze is owned by Google, the deeper integration with Gemini is a natural extension of the company's AI strategy. Google has also been adding Gemini features to its own Google Maps app.