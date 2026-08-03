Waze's Motorcycle Mode Can Help Keep Riders Safe
Waze has become an indispensable app for drivers everywhere, helping them to get where they're going quickly and efficiently using real-time traffic and road updates from its community of users. Less talked about is the app's motorcycle mode, which has helped those on two wheels move more quickly and safely toward their destinations since 2017. In a recent update with new features powered by AI, Waze introduced a revamped motorcycle mode for iOS and Android, designed to help riders find the best and safest route, while also offering a more accurate estimate of their arrival time. Take note, though: For now, motorcycle mode is only available to riders in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, and the Philippines. Waze says more countries are on the way, so hopefully it won't be too long before the U.S. and other locations receive the AI-powered motorcycle mode.
In its update about the revamped motorcycle feature, Waze notes that optimal routes can differ for motorcycles because the two-wheelers can often use narrower streets that cars can't enter. In contrast, it also points out that motorcycles may need to avoid certain roads because surfaces that are fine for cars can be less stable or more hazardous for riders. Think gravel, road grooves, potholes (if this robot doesn't get to them first!), and other challenging surfaces. If a suggested route includes something like a pothole or speed bump, the app will point out the precise location so the rider can avoid it. To make the feature as effective and useful as possible, Waze is using a dedicated group of motorcycle map editors tasked with regularly updating the map with any new hazards.
Waze's latest update brings AI-powered features
Besides motorcycle mode, the latest Waze app update also brings personalized navigation, which suggests routes based on your past trips while still considering Waze's broader data on traffic patterns. For example, if Waze learns that you prefer driving on highways instead of local roads, it'll try to suggest such a route first. The personalized routes feature is rolling out now for everyone, but you can turn it off it if it's not for you.
Another neat addition is "less chatty" mode, available now. This comes in useful when you're listening to the radio, a podcast, or just chilling to your favorite music tracks, by cutting back on voice prompts and keeping them short. But don't fret — you'll still receive important navigation reminders, along with alerts for any approaching hazards.
And there's more. While Waze's AI-powered conversational reporting feature already uses Google's Gemini AI to let you report slowdowns and the like using natural speech, it can now be used to suggest map changes, too. Any changes that you report, using natural phrasing like, "There's a new set of lights here," will be verified by local map editors before being added to the map. Finally, Waze now lets you find places using a quick voice chat. Ask questions like, "Find me a gas station that's open now," or, "Find parking close to the library," and Waze will present you with the best choices for which you can then use to ask for directions. This feature is currently available for the Waze beta community and will hopefully arrive for everyone soon. Considering Waze is owned by Google, the deeper integration with Gemini is a natural extension of the company's AI strategy. Google has also been adding Gemini features to its own Google Maps app.