The 3 Best Waze Features For EV Owners

Electric vehicles (EVs) have transformed from rare novelties into common staples of everyday driving. As more drivers ditch the gas pump for a charging plug, the way people navigate their road trips and daily errands needs to be able to shift with them. And while the future of driving will undeniably involve even more electric vehicles, public charging infrastructure is still experiencing some growing pains. Range anxiety is one of the biggest concerns for brand new and potential EV owners. And even for seasoned EV owners, pulling up to a charging station only to find out it's broken, occupied, or incompatible with your specific car always causes stress.

Fortunately, navigation apps are adapting to these unique modern challenges. Waze, long beloved by drivers everywhere for its real-time traffic updates and speed trap alerts, has become one of the most powerful apps you can have in your EV's infotainment system. Why? Because it is leaning into its huge community of daily users and adding in smart, EV-specific tools, taking the guesswork out of battery management on the go. Now, instead of having to constantly toggle between your GPS and a dedicated charging app, Waze lets you handle everything in one place. If you want good odds for keeping your next EV road trip smooth and stress-free, these are the Waze features every EV owner should consider using, starting right now.