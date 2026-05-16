Here's What Every EV Charger Type Actually Means

Not all electric vehicle (EV) chargers are equal. Just like USB port types can vary, how an EV receives power can vary greatly depending on the type of charger being used. Considering the difference between these chargers can range from several days to less than an hour to fully juice a battery, EV owners should be aware of what's available and the impact each can have.

There are essentially four different types of EV chargers, and their names are pretty easy to remember: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4 (though the last two also have alternate names). The major difference between the group (aside from power and charging speeds) is that Level 1 and Level 2 rely on an alternating current (AC), whereas Level 3 and Level 4 rely on direct current (DC). This impacts where the various types of chargers can be installed and by whom, among other things.

Naturally, there are still some things to avoid when charging an EV battery, and it's still a good idea to keep one between 20% and 80% charged with daily use. This helps slow wear and tear and reduce voltage stress. Temperature also plays an important role in preserving your EV battery, so remember that several EV models allow you to keep it at an ideal temperature in varying weather conditions, a process known as preconditioning.