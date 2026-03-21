5 Things To Avoid When Charging Your Electric Car's Battery

The quirks and rules of EV battery charging are among the first things that every new owner should learn after buying an electric car. While the idea that it's cheaper to drive an EV than a gas car is exciting, there are limits to how, when, and where you can charge your EV safely. Unlike simply filling a gas tank, charging is directly tied to the car's electrical systems, which means that some habits can have an impact on the battery health and software management of your new electric vehicle.

The good news is that modern EV charging technology is safe, with many protections built into your car and the charger that are designed to prevent major problems. But that doesn't mean you can just plug in without a care in the world, since there are mistakes you might make without even realizing it. For example, one of the most overlooked problems happens inside the cabin itself when drivers try to turn on the EV while it's still plugged in.

It's important to know the habits that might be damaging your EV and to break them before you end up having to spend a fortune on repairs. On the bright side, some of the most common mistakes that owners make when charging their EVs are not very hard to avoid. By following some simple rules, such as not using a cable in bad weather conditions or avoiding certain things when the car is plugged in, you'll be helping your car last as long as it possibly can.