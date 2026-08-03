How To Choose The Right International Roaming Plan For Your Next Trip
Commercials for cell phones are constantly trying to sell you the latest device or upgrade to your smartphone. They may also include details about data roaming, a way to make sure you can still use your phone's data while in another country. You'll have to pay for it or risk getting charged roaming fees for sending a text, making a call, or using the internet.
Having a data roaming plan can prevent you from getting an unexpected charge while using your phone out of the country. Carriers like T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T — some of the most reliable phone carriers — offer data roaming plans to ensure you don't pay for each individual text or call you make while enjoying your vacation.
You'll need to consider what you will do with your phone while traveling. If you just want to text or call without extra fees, a roaming plan with only those options should work. If you want to surf the net or use GPS, too, you'll want a roaming plan with internet included. It also matters how long your trip is. If you're only planning to travel abroad for a few days, it may be best to consider a day rate roaming plan. For longer trips, it may be best to get an unlimited plan.
What to look for in an international roaming plan
Depending on the cell phone carrier, you may be able to get an unlimited data plan that comes with roaming data. One such plan, as of the time of writing, is AT&T's Elite 2.0 unlimited plan, which includes data roaming for anyone traveling to other countries. The Elite 2.0 plan includes 20 gigabytes of data per month that can be used in more than 200 countries, and currently costs $110 a month for a single line, with lower per-line rates as you add more phones. Another option is AT&T's International Day Pass that pairs with your existing wireless plan. It costs $12 a day to use on land, $20 on a cruise ship, but may be less overall than paying a roaming fee.
Mint Mobile includes what it refers to as its Minternational Pass with multiple options that include one, three, 10, and 30 days of roaming that come with anywhere from no data to unlimited, several amounts of talk and text, and a variety of prices. You could also just get an eSIM when traveling abroad, but they aren't phone plans.
Make sure to read which countries are included in the data roaming plan. It's also important to note that rates and countries may change without notice depending on what service you are using. Many data carriers include a search function that lets you find specific countries. And don't forget when traveling overseas to have a few essential travel apps.