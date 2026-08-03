How To Choose The Right International Roaming Plan For Your Next Trip

Commercials for cell phones are constantly trying to sell you the latest device or upgrade to your smartphone. They may also include details about data roaming, a way to make sure you can still use your phone's data while in another country. You'll have to pay for it or risk getting charged roaming fees for sending a text, making a call, or using the internet.

Having a data roaming plan can prevent you from getting an unexpected charge while using your phone out of the country. Carriers like T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T — some of the most reliable phone carriers — offer data roaming plans to ensure you don't pay for each individual text or call you make while enjoying your vacation.

You'll need to consider what you will do with your phone while traveling. If you just want to text or call without extra fees, a roaming plan with only those options should work. If you want to surf the net or use GPS, too, you'll want a roaming plan with internet included. It also matters how long your trip is. If you're only planning to travel abroad for a few days, it may be best to consider a day rate roaming plan. For longer trips, it may be best to get an unlimited plan.