How Long Do Bose Speakers Typically Last?

Bose is everywhere, a brand that's somewhat synonymous with top-tier sound devices. In fact, it's routinely cited by users as one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Are they reliable, though? How many years does a Bose speaker last?

If Bose's other products are any indication (users say Bose headphones can last a few years), you're in good hands. Online discourse confirms this to be true in general, but the mileage varies depending on the type of speaker. Traditional options (home entertainment and others) like Acoustimass can easily last a decade, according to one user who held on to his Bose system for 10 years. Another reports 19 years for Acoustimass 6 II, and in the same thread, a Redditor shares that their Acoustimass speakers (the subwoofer, to be precise) died after 25 years. The company's shelf speakers seem to be equally robust. A Redditor pitched in about a positive experience with a set of Bose 161 speakers, claiming they inherited them from their father who purchased the set in 2001 – that's nearly 25 years.

With Bluetooth speakers, you can't expect much, right? Wrong. While there is a fair share of lemons out there (a Redditor complained about an unspecified Bose Bluetooth model dying after just a year, and they're not alone), the majority had quite a favorable sentiment. This includes the SoundLink Mini speaker, which lasted past the eight-year mark, and one that lasted 12 years. In fact, 10 years is quite common, though some owners experienced battery issues in five years. Considering multiple people shared similar lifespans for their portable speakers, you can reasonably expect it to work well for five years and consider yourself a winner if it lasts 10.