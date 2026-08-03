Is A Samsung Galaxy Ring Worth It In 2026?
Samsung ranked highly on our list of the best smart ring brands, and we named the Samsung Galaxy Ring specifically one of the best smart rings that doesn't require a subscription. On top of the features we praised, it has also recently received a big upgrade with sleep tracking.
While quality doesn't necessarily always translate to a good value proposition, in this case Samsung has delivered the goods. We won't keep you in suspense: the Samsung Galaxy Ring is still worth it in 2026, particularly if you're a new owner shopping for your first smart ring. That said, as with nearly any purchase, that buying advice comes with a few caveats. Still, overall, the Galaxy Ring is not only one of the best smart rings currently available, but it also remains fairly priced, even as so many other electronic and consumer goods see significant price inflation due to market factors like the memory shortage and ongoing/new U.S. tariffs.
Why the Galaxy Ring makes sense, and where it falls short
Samsung's biggest advantage is the way the Galaxy Ring fits into Samsung Health, with all core insights included after the upfront purchase rather than hidden behind a monthly fee. That alone helps it stand out against competitors that may offer deeper analytics but also add recurring costs. Reviewers continue to praise its comfort, light weight, battery life, and understated design, which makes it especially appealing for sleep tracking and all-day wear.
For users who dislike sleeping with a watch on, the ring is a practical compromise. It can capture the basics well enough for most casual health tracking, including sleep and general activity trends, while still easy to forget on your finger. If your priority is "good enough" wellness data in a small, polished device, the Galaxy Ring still makes a strong case. It also doesn't require a Samsung phone; any Android phone will work as long as you have the associated app.
The Galaxy Ring is less compelling if you want advanced fitness coaching, deeper recovery insights, or the most detailed health ecosystem available. It's solid but not as comprehensive as the leading smart-ring competitors, and it doesn't replace a dedicated smart watch for serious training. Price is another factor. While it's a reasonable value, it's not cheap at around $400, and some competing smart rings are cheaper, though typically offer fewer features.