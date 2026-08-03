Owners Say This Brand Outshines Amazon Kindles In Customization

If you are looking to read more and want to do so on an e-reader, there are a lot of options available. One of the most recognized choices may be Amazon Kindle, but Onyx BOOX is becoming a more popular choice for bookworms. It's lightweight, sleek, and allows users to do more than just read and browse a large selection of books and comics.

Onyx BOOX offers a selection of e-readers that also function as a tablet, allowing users to download apps from the Google Play Store. All of BOOX's e-readers run off the Android operating system and come with the app store pre-loaded. So, while you're reading a book or flipping through a comic, you can download Spotify or another app to use on the BOOX. BOOX devices, such as the Onyx BOOX Palma 2, feature a smooth Carta 1200 monochrome or color screen, quick Octa-Core CPU, and easy to carry shape that make it a convenient e-reader for on-the-go. It comes loaded with the Neoreader app, BOOX's native reading app. However, as it does have the Play Store, you can download another reading app of your choice for increased versatility, unlike Kindle.

BOOX's Android open-source software allows users to gain access to all sorts of apps. It may be one reason why people are ditching Kindles as they can gain access to so much more alongside reading their favorite books.