Owners Say This Brand Outshines Amazon Kindles In Customization
If you are looking to read more and want to do so on an e-reader, there are a lot of options available. One of the most recognized choices may be Amazon Kindle, but Onyx BOOX is becoming a more popular choice for bookworms. It's lightweight, sleek, and allows users to do more than just read and browse a large selection of books and comics.
Onyx BOOX offers a selection of e-readers that also function as a tablet, allowing users to download apps from the Google Play Store. All of BOOX's e-readers run off the Android operating system and come with the app store pre-loaded. So, while you're reading a book or flipping through a comic, you can download Spotify or another app to use on the BOOX. BOOX devices, such as the Onyx BOOX Palma 2, feature a smooth Carta 1200 monochrome or color screen, quick Octa-Core CPU, and easy to carry shape that make it a convenient e-reader for on-the-go. It comes loaded with the Neoreader app, BOOX's native reading app. However, as it does have the Play Store, you can download another reading app of your choice for increased versatility, unlike Kindle.
BOOX's Android open-source software allows users to gain access to all sorts of apps. It may be one reason why people are ditching Kindles as they can gain access to so much more alongside reading their favorite books.
How Onyx BOOX stands out
An Amazon Kindle may have been a useful device for anyone who enjoys reading, but BOOX devices stand out for one reason: the capability of downloading any reader app. Kindle is only compatible with the Kindle store to purchase books, whereas BOOX can use Kindle, Nook, and Rakuten Kobo stores. That alone provides an even larger selection of books, comics, and audiobooks available for users to enjoy at their fingertips.
Not only does BOOX include the opportunity to download more apps, but it also comes with the bonuses you get from owning an Android device. Think of it more like a smartphone, but without the ability to call or text through a cell service, though you could download Whatsapp. Additionally, BOOX's devices are versatile tools that may have a lengthier battery life when compared to some Kindle devices, at least according to Reddit owners.
As an e-ink device, BOOX may be one of the best contenders for e-readers available. You can find black and white options and even color, and they all are offered at various prices. The Palma 2 may cost you about $249.99, while the Tab X C, which features color, is around $759.99. But they aren't the only e-ink devices around. If you want to check out other options, there is the Kobo Clara Color for $159.99, which Amazon users swear by.
Does Kindle have any advantage over Onyx BOOX?
Considering BOOX devices come with a built-in Android operating system, it can be tough to beat. However, you can get a Kindle Paperwhite for much less money than the Palma 2 and even the older model Palma. A 16GB Amazon Kindle Paperwhite will cost around $159.99. If all you want to do is read books, then a Paperwhite is all you need.
Amazon's Kindle e-readers also come in a variety of colors. The Paperwhite, for example, comes in black, jade, and raspberry, while the Palma 2 from BOOX comes in either a black or white version. It may not seem like much, but a choice in colors and to have something striking, aside from black and white, is a fun option to have.
Kindle does also offer X-Ray which is a cool feature exclusive to Kindle. This allows users to quickly learn more about a character, event, place, or anything else the author wants to add. By simply selecting a name, readers can discover more about them. It's helpful if you haven't picked up the book in a while and need a refresher. However, it's only available if the author adds it. Still, having access to a wider range of apps on an e-reader is a feature that makes BOOX devices outshine others on the market.